Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Buys 36,397 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,015,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,397 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up 2.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $13,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $12,760,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after buying an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 877,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 531,200 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $316,639.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $316,639.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $349,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,492 shares of company stock worth $3,022,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 312,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,139. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Further Reading

