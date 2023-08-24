Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AT&T by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 20,894,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,289,328. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

