Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $20.40 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 3.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.36 on Thursday, hitting $143.64. 3,351,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

