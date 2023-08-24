Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $27.79 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,753 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for about 4.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Mosaic worth $27,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,337. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

View Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.