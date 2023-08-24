MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 2.4% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.74. 637,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,106,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,809.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $469,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 104.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

