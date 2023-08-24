Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

MCHX opened at $1.68 on Friday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

