Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Boosts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

