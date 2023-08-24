Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys 2,850 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5,700.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 37.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,570,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $818,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,107 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MU traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,139,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007,725. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,977,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.