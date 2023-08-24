Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $64,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,153. The stock has a market cap of $277.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

