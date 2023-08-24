Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.31. 344,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,846. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

