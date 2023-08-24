Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.93. 7,280,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,504,549. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

