Marshall Fordyce Sells 5,210 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $86,798.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,394.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERA traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 381,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $784.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.33. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 219.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

