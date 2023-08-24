Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 147.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $401.06. 1,934,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,679. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.78 and a 200 day moving average of $375.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

