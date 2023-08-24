Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MA traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.92. 699,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,030. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.02.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

