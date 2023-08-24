Meitav Investment House Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,532,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,586,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 476.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 183,860 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 183,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 166,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA opened at $46.24 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $48.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

