Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 805,040 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,040 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Innoviz Technologies worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.19.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 2,727.64%. Research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.