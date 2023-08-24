Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Trading Up 3.1%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45. 19,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 19,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Meituan Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Meituan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meituan operates as a tech retail company in China and internationally. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.