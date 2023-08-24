Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $20.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MTH traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.36. The stock had a trading volume of 160,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,959. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

