Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $20.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MTH traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.36. The stock had a trading volume of 160,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,959. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

