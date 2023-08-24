Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

META stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.51. 10,615,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,004,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.94 and a 200-day moving average of $244.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

