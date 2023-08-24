Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.48. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 20,252 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $0.52.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

(Get Free Report)

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.