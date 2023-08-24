M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,827,000 after buying an additional 29,647 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 118,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $5,708,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

COST stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $539.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.11. The stock has a market cap of $238.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

