M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 20,032 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,758 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Seagate Technology worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 6,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $79.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

