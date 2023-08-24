M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,815 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

CAT opened at $271.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

