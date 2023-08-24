M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $24,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,023,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,750,000 after purchasing an additional 115,849 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Exelon by 775.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

