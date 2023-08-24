M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a market cap of $321.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

