M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

NYSE TAP opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 392.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

