M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.36 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Eagle Materials worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 372.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $179.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,933. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,121. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

