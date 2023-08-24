M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $40.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,321 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.31% of Cogent Communications worth $40,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,678,737. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

