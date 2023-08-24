M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,545 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $36,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average of $105.76.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

