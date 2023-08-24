M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 218.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 93,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 17,595.9% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 78,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after buying an additional 77,950 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,301. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.95 and its 200-day moving average is $273.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

