M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,573 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $119.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

