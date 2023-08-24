Michael M. Mccann Acquires 2,866 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,657.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of Limbach stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 258,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,100. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $394.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMB shares. TheStreet raised Limbach from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Limbach from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limbach from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limbach currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 107.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Limbach by 1,332.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

