Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,476 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

PANW opened at $235.66 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.