Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 105.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $876.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $871.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $729.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18. The stock has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.