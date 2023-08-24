Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,113.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,454 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,594. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

