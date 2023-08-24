Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 18,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

