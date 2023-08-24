Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.
Mowi ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 18,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $21.98.
Mowi ASA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mowi ASA
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Compelling Reasons NVIDIA Will Rise Another 50%
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 High-Yielding S&P Stocks: Is It The Right Time To Buy?
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 3 Oil Exploration Stocks To Cushion WTI Swings
Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.