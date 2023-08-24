MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Increased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $537.41. 10,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,652. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.40 and a 200 day moving average of $511.68. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

