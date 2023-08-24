M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $44,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $456.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.34 and a 200-day moving average of $463.17. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

