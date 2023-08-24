M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.41% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $179,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,757,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,104,000 after acquiring an additional 517,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after buying an additional 1,211,356 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.03. 1,035,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

