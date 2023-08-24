M&T Bank Corp Has $101.76 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $101,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.77. 554,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,118. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

