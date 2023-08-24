M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $37,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.28. The company had a trading volume of 548,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,529. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.65 and its 200-day moving average is $240.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

