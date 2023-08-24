M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,002,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,579 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $316,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,728,000. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,642,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. 7,483,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,895,181. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.