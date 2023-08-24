M&T Bank Corp Sells 11,480 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $66,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VB stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

