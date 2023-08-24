M&T Bank Corp Sells 12,058 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,058 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $77,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.97. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

