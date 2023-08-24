M&T Bank Corp Sells 51,690 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,690 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $111,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.40. 558,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,444. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

