M&T Bank Corp Sells 69,272 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,452,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $599,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.96. 611,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,656. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

