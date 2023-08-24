M&T Bank Corp Sells 86,674 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86,674 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $82,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,108. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.66.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

