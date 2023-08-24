M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,272,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $137,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 97,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.