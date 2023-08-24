Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $248.70

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.70 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 236.23 ($3.01). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 236.50 ($3.02), with a volume of 820,838 shares changing hands.

Murray International Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,128.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.94.

Murray International Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,761.90%.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

