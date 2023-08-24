MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Sells $2,577,780.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MYR Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MYRG traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.98. The stock had a trading volume of 84,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,968. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $129.08.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYRG. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on MYRG

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.